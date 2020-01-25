BRANCHVILLE -- Mrs. Esther Ruth Metts Jennings, 90 years of age, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Mrs. Jennings was born in Orangeburg County.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence Marion Metts and Fannie Idella Walters Metts. She was a member of the Branchville Baptist Church, and the widow of the late Jim Jennings.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Ott Funeral Home Branchville, followed with funeral services at 3 p.m. at Branchville Baptist church, with Pastor Oakley Dickson officiating. Burial will be at the Metts Cemetery in Branchville.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Jennings, Rivers Jennings, Ethan Joyner, George Metts, Ray Wilkie, and Frank Dickson. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Wilkie, Robin Dale, and Neville Knight.
You have free articles remaining.
Mrs. Jennings is the last survivor of 14 children. She is survived by three children, Idella J. Wray and husband, Byers, of Bamberg, James W. Jennings Jr. and wife, Joyce, of Simpsonville, and Diane J. Bodie and husband, Randy, of Sumter; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was loved by all.
Memorials may be made to Metts cemetery in c/o Frank Dickson, 331 Camp Edisto Road, Branchville SC 29432.
Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.