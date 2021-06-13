Esther Felder Dukes -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Esther Felder Dukes, 87, widow of Edward J. Dukes Sr., went to meet her savior June 7, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Nov. 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Eddie Felder and Janie Murphy Felder.

Survivors include daughters, Johnnie (Bobby) Padgett, Virginia (Aubrey) Millender, Michelle Dukes; six granddaughters;, three grandsons; and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by sons, Edward J Dukes Jr., Marvin A. Dukes; daughter, Dolores Sandel; and grandson, Matthew Dukes.

She worked at Cameron Bedding for 17 years, loved to cook and play cards. She also cared for several family members before declining health slowed her down.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on June 17, with the funeral to follow at 3 p.m. at East Bethel United Methodist Church, 223 Sherlock Road, Cameron.

Pallbearers will be Henry R. Felder, Robert Felder, Jimmy David, Henry C. Felder, Jimmy Stanfield, William Wofford, Ryan Etheridge and Tim Felder.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Agape Hospice, all the nurses, nurse practitioners and aides who helped care for her, especially Angela, Mary Kathryn, Michelle, Tonya and Annette (Nettie).