Esther C. Huggins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Minister Esther C. Huggins, 69, of 692 Cherry Lane, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg. She was the wife of Deacon Henry J. Huggins.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens, Officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

A public viewing will be held TODAY at Bull Swamp Baptist Church from 4 to 7 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to: Stephens Funeral Home of Walterboro, 843-549-5933. The Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens, Director and Owner.

Family and friends may visit the home, or call Stephens Funeral Home.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and facial masks are required during visitation and funeral service.

