Esther C. Huggins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Minister Esther C. Huggins, 69, of 692 Cherry Lane, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

She was the wife of Deacon Henry J. Huggins.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Stephens Funeral Home of Walterboro, 843-549-5933. The Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens, director and owner.

Family and friends may visit the home, or call Stephens Funeral Home.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and facial masks are required during visitation.