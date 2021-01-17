Estelle W. Parker -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Estelle W. Parker, 79, of Eutawville, wife of the late Russell L. Parker, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born on Oct. 2, 1941, in Orangeburg County, Estelle was a daughter of the late Adam T. Winningham and Alfew “Soggie” Winningham. Estelle was the manager of Home Pump and Supply for 30-plus years, was a member of Sandridge First Baptist Church, and enjoyed serving in the Eutawville Lions Club and Holly Hill Rescue Squad.

Estelle is survived by two daughters, Debbie Parker, Lucy Pope (Lonnie); two sons, Jerry Parker (Angie), Dwayne Parker (Tracy); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Nell Williams and Annie Jean Weatherford. Also left to cherish Estelle's memory is Michelle Parker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Parker, and son, Michael Parker.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at Avinger Funeral Home. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Sandridge First Baptist, with burial following at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Estelle`s memory may be sent to Sandridge First Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-3434).