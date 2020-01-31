{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Estelle Sims will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Bethel AME Church in St. Matthews, with interment to follow in Bethel AME Church Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at JP Holley Chapel, St. Matthews.

To plant a tree in memory of Estelle Sims as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments