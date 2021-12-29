 Skip to main content
Essie R. James -- Orangeburg

Essie R. James

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Essie R. James, 83, 4265 Columbia Road NE, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, with the Rev. Hayes T. Gainey Jr., pastor, officiating.

Ms. James will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. James passed Friday, Dec. 17, after a brief illness.

Public viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will not be accepting guests at the residence due to COVID-19. Friends may contact the family at 202-669-8862 and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

