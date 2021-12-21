 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

Essie R. James -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Essie R. James, 83, of 4265 Columbia Road NE, passed away Dec. 17, 2021, after a brief illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will not be accepting guests at the residence. Friends may contact the family at 202-669-8862 and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News