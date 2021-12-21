Essie R. James -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Essie R. James, 83, of 4265 Columbia Road NE, passed away Dec. 17, 2021, after a brief illness.
Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
The family will not be accepting guests at the residence. Friends may contact the family at 202-669-8862 and the funeral home.
Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
