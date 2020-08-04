You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Essie Mae Priester -- Denmark
0 comments

Essie Mae Priester -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Essie Mae Priester

DENMARK -- Essie Mae Priester, 83, of 52 Mulberry Lane, died Aug. 1,2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 5, in the Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Essie Priester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News