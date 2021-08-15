Essie Lee Jones Griffin -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Essie Lee Jones Griffin, 95, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her residence.

She was the widow of Lawrence Daniel "Shorty" Griffin.

A memorial service for her and her late husband will be announced later.

Mrs. Griffin was born July 8, 1926, in Elloree. She was the daughter of the late Jonnie Leon Jones and the late Pauline Rebecca Shuler Jones.

She was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church of Elloree and retired from the former Elloree Garment Company as a supervisor.

Mrs. Griffin is survived by two sons, Larry Wayne Griffin of Elloree and Lawrence Mark Griffin of Elloree; one brother, Robert Jones (Janice) of Elloree; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren,

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is assisting the family.