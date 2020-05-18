Essie Fogle Smith -- Saluda

SALUDA -- Mrs. Essie Fogle Smith, 78, the widow of David Lee Smith Sr., passed away Friday evening, May 15, 2020, in Saluda Nursing Center.
She was born March 9, 1942, in Rowesville to the late Hampton and Cecelia Johnson Fogle. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church in Rowesville, and she attended the Lockhart Baptist in Saluda. She was a retired employee of Richland School District where she worked in the Food Service Department.
She is survived by son, David Lee (Dorsel) Smith Jr., Saluda; sisters, Evelyn F. Davis and Catherine F. McClellan, both of Bowman, Gradie B. Fogle, Orangeburg, and Lula M. Fogle, Washington, D.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Prospect UM Church Cemetery, 845 Prospect St., Rowesville, SC 29133.
A public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the funeral home.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family.
