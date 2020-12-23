Essie ‘ET’ Thomas -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Essie “ET” Thomas, 93, of 652 Clear Pond Road, Bamberg, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Date of Death: Sat Dec 19, 2020

His graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, in the Gethsemane Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing of the remains will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the funeral home.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear masks and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.