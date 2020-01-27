{{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Mr. EsDorn O'Quinn, 96 years of age, of Branchville, was born June 24, 1923, and died Jan. 25, 2020. Mr. O'Quinn was born in Pritchardville, a son of the late John C. and Elizabeth O'Quinn. He grew up in Pritchardville and graduated from Bluffton High School. He served in the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II in the European Theater as a part of the 486th Bomb Group. After the war, he worked for over 40 years with SCE&G where he retired as a district manager of the Allendale District. After retirement, he and his wife Mary Kate enjoyed traveling and they retired to Branchville.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Branchville United Methodist Church. Interment will be in St. Luke United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bluffton.

He is survived by three sons, William (Cynthia) O'Quinn of Branchville, Joe O'Quinn of Easley, John (Melissa) O'Quinn of Williams, 11 grandchildren, William Jr. (Nadine) O'Quinn, Brian (Emily) O'Quinn, Brandi (Jarred) Boan, Emily O'Quinn, Abby (Steven) Burroughs, Lindsay O'Quinn, Karsyn O'Quinn, Parker O'Quinn, Cooper O'Quinn, Jordan O'Quinn, and Tommy O'Quinn, four great-grandchildren, Lucas O'Quinn, Daisy O'Quinn, Howard O'Quinn, and Lizzie Boan; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. O'Quinn was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kate; four brothers; three sisters; and two grandchildren, Wales O'Quinn and Makenzee O'Quinn.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Branchville United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Branchville United Methodist Church, 420 Barton St., Branchville, SC, 29432. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com

