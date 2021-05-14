Esaw Rufus Gethers -- Cross

CROSS -- Esaw Rufus Gethers, 77, of Cross, died May 6, 2021, at Trident Health System in North Charleston.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Silas United Methodist Church Cemetery, Eutawville.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family and the funeral home. Masks are required when visiting the family, funeral home, and graveside services.

Friends and family may call and visit the funeral home.

