Esaw Rufus Gethers -- Cross

CROSS -- Esaw Rufus Gethers, 77, of Cross, died May 6, 2021, at Trident Health System in North Charleston.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Silas United Methodist Church Cemetery, Eutawville.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family and the funeral home. Masks are required when visiting the family, funeral home, and graveside services.
Friends and family may call and visit the funeral home.
Visit our website www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.