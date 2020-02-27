Ervin ‘SoulDaddy’ Johnson -- Camden

CAMDEN – A memorial service for Mr. Ervin "SoulDaddy" Johnson, 64, of 1324 Old River Road, will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel.
There will be no public viewing.
Mr. Johnson died Saturday, Feb. 15, at his residence following an extended illness.
Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.
Service information
