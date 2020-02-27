Ervin ‘SoulDaddy’ Johnson -- Camden
Ervin ‘SoulDaddy’ Johnson -- Camden

Ervin ‘SoulDaddy’ Johnson

CAMDEN – A memorial service for Mr. Ervin "SoulDaddy" Johnson, 64, of 1324 Old River Road, will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel.

There will be no public viewing.

Mr. Johnson died Saturday, Feb. 15, at his residence following an extended illness.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 28
Memorial Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
12:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
