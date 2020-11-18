 Skip to main content
Ervin ‘Shootie’ Pringle -- Harleyville
Ervin ‘Shootie’ Pringle -- Harleyville

Ervin ‘Shootie' Pringle

HARLEYVILLE -- Ervin “Shootie” Pringle, 97, of Harleyville, passed away Nov. 12, 2020, at his residence.

Viewing was held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home, and graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Shuler Cemetery, Ridgeville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

