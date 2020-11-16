 Skip to main content
Ervin Pringle -- Harleyville
HARLEYVILLE -- Ervin Pringle, 97, of Harleyville, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020, at his residence.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and graveside service on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Shuler Cemetery Ridgeville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

