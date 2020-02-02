{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Erskine Brimfield Jr. passed at Pruitt Health, Columbia, on Friday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel.

Friends and family will be received at the residence of his daughter, 136 Maple St. Norway.

