NEW YORK -- Funeral services for Ernestine Williams, 84, of New York, formerly of Cactus Lane, St.Matthews, South Carolina, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Second Mt. Beulah Baptist Church, St. Matthews, where the Rev. John Bland is pastor.

No viewing will be held.

Friends may call Jenkins Funeral home of St. Matthews.

