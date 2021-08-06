Ernestine Langdale Drawdy -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Ernestine Langdale Drawdy, 86, wife of the late Billy E. Drawdy died Aug. 3, 2021, after a brief illness. She was a daughter of the late Kenneth Langdale Sr. and Mary Frey Langdale.

Mrs. Drawdy was born in Winder, Georgia, and graduated from the Walterboro High School. After her graduation, she married in 1953 and moved to Bamberg. Mrs. Drawdy was retired from the Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service, USDA, and has been a lifelong resident of Bamberg and a Member of Bamberg First Baptist Church. She was an active member of the Robert Black Sunday School Class and also served many years of the Bereaved family committee.

She is survived by her two daughters, Vicki (Ken) Shull and Kathy (Paul) Stewart. Additional survivors are her grandchildren, Rebecca (Sean) Swope, Lauren (John) Matthews, Mary Kathryn (David) Olsen, Gantt Taylor and Braxton Taylor; a sister, Suzanne (Gary) Long; and two brothers, Kenneth Langdale Jr. and Stanley (Elaine) Langdale.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Corbin.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Aug. 7, 2021, in the Bamberg First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charlie Lucas officiating. Interment will follow in the Bamberg Memory Gardens.