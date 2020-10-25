 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ernestine Johnson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Ernestine Johnson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ernestine Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Ernestine Johnson, 85, of 1495 Sunset St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Garden, Orangeburg.

Pastor Stanley Rivers is officiating.

Mrs. Johnson passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News