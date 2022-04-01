 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ernestine Jamison Blair -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ms. Ernestine Jamison Blair will be held at noon Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Word of Faith Christian Center, 163 Gressette Blvd., St. Matthews, with the Rev. Earl Clark officiating with interment to follow in the Brown Chapel AME Cemetery in Cameron.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the funeral home. Masks are required at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

