 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ernestine Jamison -- St. Matthews

  • 0

ST. MATTHWS -- Ms. Ernestine Jamison, 74, formerly of St. Matthews, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Regency Extended Care Center in Yonkers, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. Anyone wishing to express condolences may do so by reaching out to her daughter, Mrs. Michelle Young, via telephone at 803-535-9569 and at her residence, 41 Ridgelake Circle, St. Matthews, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UFC star Conor McGregor charged by police in Ireland for alleged dangerous driving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News