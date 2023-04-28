SANTEE - Funeral Services for Ms. Ernestine Hill Shivers, 87, of 142 December Road, Santee, will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Greater Friendship AME Church, 3669 Tee Vee Road, Santee, with Rev. Willie Brown the Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery,

Public viewing is scheduled from 2:00 until 6:00 PM Friday April 28, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Masks are required for persons visiting the funeral home and attending the services.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 PM daily; masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.