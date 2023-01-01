Ernestine Glover -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Ernestine Glover, 74, of 128 Toronto Lane, died Dec. 25, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.