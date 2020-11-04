Ernestine Elmore Charleston -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ernestine Elmore Charleston, 70, of 1485 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Moore Road, Cameron, with Brother Randy Connor presiding.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Dorothy Z. Elmore, at 803-534-7796, or friends may also call the funeral home.