Ernestine Elmore Charleston -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ernestine Elmore Charleston, 70, of 1485 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Moore Road, Cameron, with Brother Randy Connor presiding.

She passed Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Dorothy Z. Elmore, at 803-534-7796, or friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

