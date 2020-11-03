Ernestine Elmore Charleston -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ernestine Elmore Charleston, 70, of 1485 Belleville Road, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg
In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Dorothy Z. Elmore, at 803-534-7796 or friends may also call the funeral home.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.