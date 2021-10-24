 Skip to main content
Ernestine Dildine Hungerpeler -- St. Matthews
Ernestine Dildine Hungerpeler -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ernestine Dildine Hungerpeler, 92, of St. Matthews, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ernestine was the wife of the late Robert Symms Hungerpeler.

A private graveside service will be held at West End Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammond Cross Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135, or Edisto Home Care & Care Hospice, 1180 Boulevard St., Suite A., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Further details and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

