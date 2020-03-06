Ernestine Connor -- Orangeburg
Ernestine Connor -- Orangeburg

Ernestine Connor

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ernestine Connor will be held at noon Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Faith Tabernacle of Deliverance, 1161 Amelia St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Palmer is officiating.

Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Mrs. Connor will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6.

Mrs. Connor passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Friends may call at the residence, 940 Nance Circle, Orangeburg, and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

