 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ernestine Britt Outlaw -- St. George
0 comments

Ernestine Britt Outlaw -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Ernestine Britt Outlaw, 71, of St. George, passed away on Oct. 6, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center. Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 305 Alonzo Road, St. George.

Burial will be held at Britt Cemetery, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News