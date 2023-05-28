ROWESVILLE -- Ernest W. "Buck" Myers Jr. was the son of the late Ernest W. Myers Sr. and Carol B. Myers of Branchville, SC. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Martha M. Garwood of Branchville and Sandra M. Stonge of Tucson, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mabryce Myers of the home; his son, Robin (Margo) Myers of Amity, AR; and daughter, Sonja Myers of Rowesville. Survivors also include his 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.