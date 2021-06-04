 Skip to main content
Ernest Sanders -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- The Rev. Ernest Sanders, 76, of 19619 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville, passed away June 2, 2021, at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Malissa (Albert) Pressley, 19619 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

