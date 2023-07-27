ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Ernest Raymond Sanders will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Rev. Darrell Waring officiating.

Mr. Sanders passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Orangeburg, SC, at the age of 64. He was born on January 13, 1959. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Joanne Sanders.

He is survived by his wife, Chelsea Richards-Sanders; his seven children, Rayechelle, Joan, Natasha, Samantha, Jznae, Jurnee and Joseph; his 12 grandchildren; his four siblings, Robin, Cheryl, Denise and Johnny; his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at Simmons Funeral Home, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, 29118.

