Ernest R. Stabler -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ernest R. Stabler Sr., 91, of Santee, passed away on Nov. 25, 2021, at MUSC. He was born on Aug. 24, 1930, in St. Matthews.

Ernest was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retiree of Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and Georgia-Pacific.

He is survived by his children, Ashley Williams of Summerville and Ernest R. Stabler Jr. of Cordova; a stepdaughter, Janet Felkel of Rowesville; six grandsons, Ethan Jackson, Tristan Biering, Trae Stabler, Lewis Weatherford III, Stephen Weatherford and Jonathon Weatherford; two great grandsons, Collin and Cruz Stabler; his longtime friends, Barney Atkinson, Sabrina O'Brien, and Roger Kemmerlin, who were with him and his family until the end.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 722 Catamount Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059. Officiating will be Pastor Todd Hodge Sr.

Visitation with family will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Service will begin at 2 p.m. Dinner with the family will immediately follow in church fellowship hall.