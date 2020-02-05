NEW YORK -- Mr. Ernest Nathaniel Snell of New York entered into eternal rest on Nov. 13, 2019.
He was born May 19, 1936, in Cameron, S.C., the son of the late Noil and Ada Snell. His brother, Noil Bernard Snell, preceded him in death.
Ernest was united in holy matrimony to Marcellette McMillan, formerly of Bowman, S.C. He was a member of Greater Allen AME Cathedral, Queens, N.Y., where he served on the usher board and as a Boy Scout leader. Ernest graduated from South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, and later pursued graduate studies at New York University.
He retired from Hempstead Public School System, where he taught technology. He was one of the founders of the renowned Long Island Black Artist Association, as well as a dedicated member of the local chapter of Eta Theta Lambda, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife of 59 years; and to carry on his legacy, Beverly (Ernest), Rolanda Crooms, Gregg Snell; and his granddaughter Sheri Bradford; and a host of relatives and friends too numerous to mention, who were blessed by his generosity and benevolence.
Our beloved one, Ernest, has fallen to life's battles, yielded to victory, which no one can resist, his work is all completed and he is safely home.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Emanuel Baptist Church, 1880 Pelham St., Elmont, N.Y.
Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron is announcing the service.
