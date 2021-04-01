 Skip to main content
Ernest Lee Miller -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Ernest Lee Miller, 90, of St. George, passed away on March 30, 2021, at St. George Healthcare.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Higman Cemetery Reevesville.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

