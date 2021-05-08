 Skip to main content
Ernest Jones Jr. -- Bronx, N.Y.
Ernest Jones Jr. -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Mr. Ernest Jones Jr., 51, of Bronx, and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may visit the residence of his mother, Dorothy Benjamin, 115 Hawthorne Trail, St. Matthews, SC 29135 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com

