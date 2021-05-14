 Skip to main content
Ernest Jones Jr. -- Bronx, N.Y.
BRONX, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mr. Ernest Jones, Jr., 51, of Bronx, NY and formerly of Orangeburg, SC will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Heavenly Rest Memorial Gardens, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with Bishop Samuel Hughes officiating.

Mr. Jones passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 from 1:00pm – 7:00pm.

Friends and family may call at the residence of his mother, Dorothy Benjamin, 115 Hawthorne Trail, St. Matthews, SC 29135 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

