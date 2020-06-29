Ernest Jamison -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Ernest Jamison of 3291 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, transitioned to his heavenly home on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.