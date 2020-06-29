Ernest Jamison -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Ernest Jamison of 3291 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, transitioned to his heavenly home on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

