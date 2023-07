REEVESVILLE -- Ernest Hill, Sr. 90, Reevesville, SC, passed away on July 1, 2023 at St. George HealthCare Center. Viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home 2:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Shady Grove UM Family Life Center, 9140 Charleston Highway, St. George, SC. Burial will be held at Hill Family Cemetery Reevesville SC.