Ernest Garvin -- Varnville

VARNVILLE -- Ernest Garvin, 87, of 110 Hampton Road, died April 17, 2022, at The Oaks following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, Rowesville.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 22.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, Calvin (Marie) Garvin, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

