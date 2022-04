ORANGEBURG -- Ernest Garvin, 83, of 110 Hampton Road, Varnville, died April 17, 2022, at the Methodist Oaks following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, Clavin and Marie Garvin, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.