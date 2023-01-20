 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ernest Frazier Jr. -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Mr. Ernest Frazier Jr., 78, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Cordova. The Rev. Curtis Govan is officiating.

Mr. Frazier passed away Friday, Jan. 13, at Brookdale Hospital, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Ms. Deborah Frazier, 2155 Sharperson St., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

