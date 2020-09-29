 Skip to main content
Ernest ‘Ernie’ Donald Vernon Jr.
Ernest 'Ernie' Donald Vernon Jr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ernest "Ernie" Donald Vernon Jr., 93, of St. Matthews, passed away Sept. 28, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, in the West Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Further details and online condolences may be found at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

