Ernest Daniel Cummings Sr. -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Mr. Ernest Daniel Cummings Sr. passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Bamberg Memory Gardens.

Mr. Ernest Daniel Cummings Sr. was born on June 17, 1942 to the late Pastor Willie Cummings and Eva Mae White- Cummings in Bamberg.

He attended the public schools in Bamberg County and graduated from Richard Carroll High School in 1960. Shortly after, he followed his siblings and relocated to Long Beach, New York.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A mask must be worn at the funeral home and at the graveside service.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information. Family and friends who are unable to attend the services are invited to watch the live streaming by visiting www.dashsfh.com and clicking on Mr. Cummings' obituary page, at 1 p.m. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Cummings, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.