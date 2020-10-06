Ernest D. Shuler -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Mr. Ernest D. Shuler, 87, of 62 Golden Rod Lane, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence, but you may call his granddaughter, Ladonna Randolph, at 803-410-2133 or 803-707-8547 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.