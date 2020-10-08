Ernest D. Shuler -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Ernest D. Shuler, 87, of 62 Goldenrod Lane, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at United House of Praise, 3415 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Helen Zeigler officiating.
Mr. Shuler passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, at his residence.
Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Simmons Funeral Home in Santee.
The family requests that you do not visit the residence, but you may reach his granddaughter, Ladonna Randolph, at 803-410-2133 or 803-707-8547, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.