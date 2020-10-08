Ernest D. Shuler -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Ernest D. Shuler, 87, of 62 Goldenrod Lane, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at United House of Praise, 3415 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Helen Zeigler officiating.

Mr. Shuler passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Simmons Funeral Home in Santee.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence, but you may reach his granddaughter, Ladonna Randolph, at 803-410-2133 or 803-707-8547, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.