Erma Green Gaines -- Brooklyn, N.Y.
Erma Green Gaines -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Mrs. Erma Green Gaines, 86, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, with interment to follow in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Gaines passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

aOnline condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

