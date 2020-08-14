Erma Green Gaines -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Mrs. Erma Green Gaines, 86, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, with interment to follow in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.