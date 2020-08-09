Erma Green Gaines -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Mrs. Erma Green Gaines, 86, of 2111 Albemarle Road, Apartment 2-L, Brooklyn, New York, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

