You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erma Green Gaines -- Brooklyn, N.Y.
0 comments

Erma Green Gaines -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Mrs. Erma Green Gaines, 86, of 2111 Albemarle Road, Apartment 2-L, Brooklyn, New York, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Erma Gaines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News