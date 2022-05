EHRHARDT – A graveside funeral service for Erlease Wright of Ehrhardt will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, in the Rizer Chapel, Old Mill Cemetery, in Ehrhardt.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Brice Herndon Funeral Home in Ehrhardt.

Carroll Mortuary is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

All are asked to follow COVID protocols and please wear masks during all services.